Karachi mayor lays foundation stone of girls’ college in Korangi

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday laid the founda­tion stone of the construction of a girls’ college in Allahwala Town in Korangi area of the metropolis.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Town Chairman Muhammad Naeem Sheikh, Vice Chairman Zareen Awan, Dr Tahir Khan, Jani Memon, Ahmed Raza, Nav­eed Munna, Tanveer and other public representatives were also present on the occasion. Addressing the col­lege’s foundation stone-laying cer­emony, Wahab said that with the con­struction of girls’ college in Allahwala Town, this land would be saved from encroachment as good educational institution was being built here for the girl students.

He said that a secondary school would also be included in the college, which would facilitate the students living in Korangi to get higher edu­cation near their residences. “Today, our presence here is proof that one can work if they want to. Korangi is a stronghold of the PPP, so it is our responsibility to provide basic ne­cessities to the citizens. The restora­tion work of Korangi’s infrastructure, parks and stormwater drains is also going on,” he said.

He said that PPP government had given the status of university to KMDC, adding, “We worked for the betterment in the Federal B Area, and our biggest effort is that peace has been established in this city.”

Meanwhile, Karachi Mayor Bar­rister Murtaza Wahab inaugurated Shahrah Captain Abdul Moiz and visited the office of North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry in North Karachi today.

Addressing industrialists on this occasion, Wahab said that during the last three years, they had openly sup­ported the people of Karachi and im­proved the infrastructure by spend­ing Rs570 million, as a result, the Pakistan People’s Party had emerged in Karachi in the local body elections on January 15. He said, “Our job is the maintenance and development of the city. Work is continuing on the Hub Canal to improve the water supply system where 40MGD water is wasted. A new canal is being laid from hub dam which will provide wa­ter to the residents and industrial ar­eas of central and western districts.”

The Karachi mayor said that solid waste management would be acti­vated for cleanliness in every town of Karachi, carpeting of Shafiq Road and Saba Chowrangi would also be carried out in New Karachi. Sindh government provided Rs350 million to North Karachi Industrial Associa­tion with which roads had been built in this area, while more such projects will be made for the betterment of the area in the future, he recalled.