KE, Hubco ink MoU to explore off-take of affordability electricity

KARACHI - K-Electric (KE) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Moonis Abdullah Alvi and CEO The Hub Pow­er Company Limited (HUBCO) Kamran Ka­mal signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the opportunity for off-take of electricity following the conversion of HUB­CO’s Hub Plant to local Thar coal.

Amid committed to enabling access to af­fordable power and bolstering the energy security for its customers, the MoU was in line with KE’s long-term strategy to induct power generation from indigenous sources into its energy mix.

In this regard, the company is exploring the viability of Thar coal-based power genera­tion projects. HUBCO’s Hub Power-station is a 1292 MW (4 X 323MW), residual fuel oil-based plant, which has maintained high standards of operations since 1997. Both companies have shown their commitment to work collabora­tively towards conducting the requisite efforts needed for the timely conversion and integra­tion of the project with KE’s network.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, CEO KE stated, “Today’s signing is another reflec­tion of our intent to tackle the energy trilem­ma head-on, enabling access to affordable and reliable power to our growing customer base. I feel great honour to mention that KE has proven itself to be a preferred off-taker for the independent power producers in Pakistan. This is only due to our superior creditworthiness and our history of fulfilling the commitments made with our stakehold­ers. We are looking at a future where we sub­stitute our reliance on imported fossil fuels with indigenous sources, creating a more resilient power value chain. This is also the driving force behind the Power Acquisition Program that we have submitted with our Regulator, which is balancing baseload re­quirements with renewable energy.”

CEO of HUBCO Kamran Kamal stated, “The proposed conversion of the Hub power plant to Thar coal will play a crucial role in decreas­ing reliance on imported fuels. While offering a sustainable energy solution for the people of Karachi, this project will also serve the con­tinued use of the country’s legacy power gen­eration assets. This initiative is in line with our commitment to securing indigenous, reli­able, and affordable energy supply and con­tributing towards achieving energy security for the country. The envisaged project will be executed after conducting required feasibility studies and obtaining all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals.”

On the occasion, KE’s Chief Financial Officer Aamir Ghaziani, Chief Strategy Officer Shahab Qader, and Head of Business Development Mudassir Zuberi were present, accompanied by Chief Financial Officer Muhammad Saqib and Vice President Operations Amjad Raja from HUBCO. Other senior members from both organisations were also present.