Kingbreaker

The 1992 Cricket World Cup stands as a pivotal chapter in the history of Pakistan Cricket. A nation deeply enamored with cricket yet plagued by underperformance, the tournament initially seemed like a lost cause. Under Imran Khan’s leadership however, Pakistan defied the odds, progressing into the semi-finals and triumphing over tournament favorites New Zealand. The seasoned captain, cognizant of a brittle batting line-up, elevated himself in the order, delivering a stellar performance that secured Pakistan’s victory. Khan’s indelible imprint on the 1992 Cricket World Cup immortalized him as a legendary figure, hailed among the greatest players and captains the game has ever beheld.
In a twisted parallel to his cricketing days, Khan, now incarcerated, faces a weakened top order. Party stalwarts are either imprisoned or have simply abandoned ship, exacerbating the recent setback wherein his party lost the official election symbol.
The captain however remains resolute, unwavering in his quest to solidify his position as a political hero for the people of Pakistan, echoing the iconic status he achieved as a cricketer decades ago.
Societies craft their heroes, deeply influenced by cherished ideals. Imran Khan rose to the status of a collective hero when he led the nation to victory in the Cricket World Cup against Australia. However, the art of hero construction demands careful discernment. Despite Khan’s acclaim in the realm of cricketing triumphs, he may not be the most suitable candidate for political martyrdom. A man who, when faced with discontent, resorts to tactics such as inciting civil unrest and leveraging foreign pressure upon the nation might not warrant the applause.
Avoiding the immortalization of Khan is crucial, yet it’s equally vital not to brand him as a pariah. The obstacles confronting PTI in its quest for electoral engagement are unparalleled, impacting individuals irrespective of party affiliations.
This de facto ban raises substantial apprehensions about the integrity of the electoral process, stifling not only a political entity but also the collective voice of many. The possible rejection of Imran Khan’s candidacy by the Supreme Court of Pakistan introduces another dimension of uncertainty, deepening disillusionment among PTI and its supporters regarding the electoral process.
In the virtual realm, the International Human Rights Forum has recently shared a tweet echoing a staggering 80% popularity rating for the former PTI chairman, Mr. Khan. TIME, a prominent publication, goes a step further, bestowing upon him the title of the most popular politician in Pakistan.
These social media affirmations not only cement already strong sentiments towards Mr. Khan but also craft a narrative that poses a direct challenge to the credibility of Pakistan’s democratic framework. Whether one harbors affection or disdain for him, these posts serve directly as the lens through which the international community perceives Mr. Khan and by extension Pakistan bringing into question the integrity of Pakistan’s entire democratic framework
Amidst fervent calls for elections, fueled by the belief that a new government holds the promise of economic and debt emancipation, an important question emerges: what is the purpose of these elections if their outcome is preordained for rejection? Singular blame cannot be apportioned to Tehreek-Insaf alone. The prevailing notion that the impending elections are destined for rejection extends beyond a mere ‘man and his cult,’ as the popular narrative in Pakistan suggests.
It’s crucial to recognize that ousting Khan alone doesn’t unravel the nation’s challenges. Yet, allowing PTI an unhindered opportunity in elections would, at the very least, dispel allegations of a rigged electoral process.
The potential cure for a tainted democratic narrative doesn’t lie in exclusion but in granting PTI a fair and unimpeded chance to participate. Restoring trust in the electoral system may well hinge on providing PTI with a just and unrestricted platform to compete.
In the ongoing storyline then a challenging journey awaits: the possible transformation of Imran Khan into a symbol of democracy’s martyrdom in a nation that ostensibly upholds democratic values. The almost ironic contradiction highlights the fragile state of democratic institutions, where a subtle undercurrent of undemocratic tendencies always loom.
EHMUD SARWAR