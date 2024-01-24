Kingbreaker

Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Ehmud Sarwar
January 24, 2024
The 1992 Cricket World Cup stands as a pivotal chapter in the history of Pakistan Cricket. A nation deep­ly enamored with cricket yet plagued by underperformance, the tournament initially seemed like a lost cause. Under Imran Khan’s leadership however, Pakistan defied the odds, pro­gressing into the semi-finals and triumphing over tournament favorites New Zealand. The sea­soned captain, cognizant of a brittle batting line-up, elevated himself in the order, delivering a stellar performance that secured Pakistan’s victory. Khan’s indel­ible imprint on the 1992 Cricket World Cup immortalized him as a legendary figure, hailed among the greatest players and cap­tains the game has ever beheld.

In a twisted parallel to his cricketing days, Khan, now in­carcerated, faces a weakened top order. Party stalwarts are either imprisoned or have sim­ply abandoned ship, exacerbat­ing the recent setback wherein his party lost the official elec­tion symbol.

The captain however remains resolute, unwavering in his quest to solidify his position as a political hero for the people of Pakistan, echoing the iconic sta­tus he achieved as a cricketer decades ago.

Societies craft their heroes, deeply influenced by cherished ideals. Imran Khan rose to the status of a collective hero when he led the nation to victory in the Cricket World Cup against Aus­tralia. However, the art of hero construction demands careful discernment. Despite Khan’s acclaim in the realm of cricket­ing triumphs, he may not be the most suitable candidate for po­litical martyrdom. A man who, when faced with discontent, re­sorts to tactics such as inciting civil unrest and leveraging for­eign pressure upon the nation might not warrant the applause.

Avoiding the immortalization of Khan is crucial, yet it’s equally vital not to brand him as a pa­riah. The obstacles confronting PTI in its quest for electoral en­gagement are unparalleled, im­pacting individuals irrespective of party affiliations. 

This de facto ban raises sub­stantial apprehensions about the integrity of the electoral process, stifling not only a po­litical entity but also the collec­tive voice of many. The possible rejection of Imran Khan’s can­didacy by the Supreme Court of Pakistan introduces another di­mension of uncertainty, deepen­ing disillusionment among PTI and its supporters regarding the electoral process.

In the virtual realm, the In­ternational Human Rights Fo­rum has recently shared a tweet echoing a staggering 80% popu­larity rating for the former PTI chairman, Mr. Khan. TIME, a prominent publication, goes a step further, bestowing upon him the title of the most popular politician in Pakistan. 

These social media affirma­tions not only cement already strong sentiments towards Mr. Khan but also craft a narrative that poses a direct challenge to the credibility of Pakistan’s dem­ocratic framework. Whether one harbors affection or disdain for him, these posts serve directly as the lens through which the international community per­ceives Mr. Khan and by extension Pakistan bringing into question the integrity of Pakistan’s entire democratic framework

Amidst fervent calls for elec­tions, fueled by the belief that a new government holds the promise of economic and debt emancipation, an important question emerges: what is the purpose of these elections if their outcome is preordained for rejection? Singular blame cannot be apportioned to Teh­reek-Insaf alone. The prevailing notion that the impending elec­tions are destined for rejection extends beyond a mere ‘man and his cult,’ as the popular narrative in Pakistan suggests.

It’s crucial to recognize that ousting Khan alone doesn’t un­ravel the nation’s challenges. Yet, allowing PTI an unhindered op­portunity in elections would, at the very least, dispel allegations of a rigged electoral process. 

The potential cure for a tainted democratic narrative doesn’t lie in exclusion but in granting PTI a fair and unimpeded chance to participate. Restoring trust in the electoral system may well hinge on providing PTI with a just and unrestricted platform to compete.

In the ongoing storyline then a challenging journey awaits: the possible transformation of Imran Khan into a symbol of democracy’s martyrdom in a nation that ostensibly upholds democratic values. The almost ironic contradiction highlights the fragile state of democratic institutions, where a subtle un­dercurrent of undemocratic ten­dencies always loom.

