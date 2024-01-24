Wednesday, January 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KP CM launches Bannu Economic Zone

APP
January 24, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  In a significant move to stimulate economic ac­tivities and generate em­ployment, the caretak­er government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has inau­gurated the Bannu Eco­nomic Zone. Caretak­er Chief Minister, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, formally launched the economic zone in a ceremony at the Chief Minister’s House. 

During the ceremony, Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah distributed allotment letters to po­tential investors, empha­sizing the zone’s poten­tial. Spanning 415 acres, the Bannu Econom­ic Zone is slated to host 265 industrial units, at­tracting an estimated in­vestment of Rs 10 billion. The zone is anticipated to create 16,000 direct jobs and 48,000 indirect em­ployment opportunities.

Addressing the gath­ering, Chief Minister Ar­shad Hussain Shah con­gratulated EZDMC for the successful launch, foreseeing the economic zone as a pivotal step to­ward sustainable devel­opment. He highlighted the strategic significance of the zone, envisioning it as a hub for economic ac­tivities across Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, other prov­inces, and Central Asia.

Families of police martyrs get plots

Emphasizing the role of the economic zone in the development of southern districts and adjacent ar­eas, the Chief Minister expressed the caretak­er government’s commit­ment to providing em­ployment opportunities in less-developed regions. He underscored that facil­itating investment is a top priority, assuring indus­trialists of comprehensive support and cooperation within the province.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1705984533.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024