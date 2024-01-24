KP CM launches Bannu Economic Zone

PESHAWAR - In a significant move to stimulate economic activities and generate employment, the caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has inaugurated the Bannu Economic Zone. Caretaker Chief Minister, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, formally launched the economic zone in a ceremony at the Chief Minister’s House.
During the ceremony, Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah distributed allotment letters to potential investors, emphasizing the zone’s potential. Spanning 415 acres, the Bannu Economic Zone is slated to host 265 industrial units, attracting an estimated investment of Rs 10 billion. The zone is anticipated to create 16,000 direct jobs and 48,000 indirect employment opportunities.
Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah congratulated EZDMC for the successful launch, foreseeing the economic zone as a pivotal step toward sustainable development. He highlighted the strategic significance of the zone, envisioning it as a hub for economic activities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, other provinces, and Central Asia.
Emphasizing the role of the economic zone in the development of southern districts and adjacent areas, the Chief Minister expressed the caretaker government’s commitment to providing employment opportunities in less-developed regions. He underscored that facilitating investment is a top priority, assuring industrialists of comprehensive support and cooperation within the province.