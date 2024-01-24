Wednesday, January 24, 2024
KP govt issues final warning to DEOs

January 24, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, on Tuesday, issued a final warning to all District Education Offi­cers (DEOs) regarding the non-implementation of teaching regional languag­es in government schools. A reminder from the Di­rectorate of Elementary and Secondary Education emphasized the strict ad­herence to government orders, instructing DEOs, including those in newly merged districts, to ensure the teaching of regional languages, including Pash­to, in all schools up to class 12 across the province.

The directive explicitly cautioned that negligence and inefficiency on the part of the concerned DEOs would be dealt with strict­ly under the law. This move underscores the govern­ment’s commitment to the promotion and preserva­tion of regional languages within the educational sys­tem, highlighting the signif­icance placed on linguistic diversity in the region. 

The final notice serves as a clear signal of the gov­ernment’s determination to enforce language educa­tion policies in the interest of cultural preservation and educational equity.

