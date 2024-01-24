KP govt issues final warning to DEOs

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, on Tuesday, issued a final warning to all District Education Officers (DEOs) regarding the non-implementation of teaching regional languages in government schools. A reminder from the Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education emphasized the strict adherence to government orders, instructing DEOs, including those in newly merged districts, to ensure the teaching of regional languages, including Pashto, in all schools up to class 12 across the province.
The directive explicitly cautioned that negligence and inefficiency on the part of the concerned DEOs would be dealt with strictly under the law. This move underscores the government’s commitment to the promotion and preservation of regional languages within the educational system, highlighting the significance placed on linguistic diversity in the region.
The final notice serves as a clear signal of the government’s determination to enforce language education policies in the interest of cultural preservation and educational equity.