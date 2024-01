Lahore, Karachi, Multan score wins in sixth round of National Women’s T20

LAHORE - The sixth round of matches of National Women’s T20 Tour­nament saw wins for Lahore, Karachi and Multan as all six teams participated in match­es played across three venues in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. At Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Sta­dium, fighting efforts by Na­talia Parvaiz and Waheeda Akhtar proved insufficient as Rawalpindi lost by 20 runs against Lahore. Peshawar suffered a nine-wicket defeat against Karachi as they com­fortably chased the target in the 14th over at Ayub Park Ground. At Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Multan inflicted a nine-wicket defeat over Quetta on the back of an unbeaten half-century by Aleena Masood. SCORES IN BRIEF: LAHORE 147-8, 20 overs (Sidra Amin 50, Nida Dar 26; Waheeda Akhtar 3-24) beat RAWALPINDI 127-8, 20 overs (Natalia Par­vaiz 62; Nida Dar 2-16) by 20 runs. KARACHI 98-1, 13.5 overs (Javeria Khan 49*, Yus­ra Amir 37) beat PESHAWAR 96-5, 20 overs (Tehzeeb Shah 33; Syeda Aroob Shah 2-18) by 9 wickets. MULTAN 107-1, 17 overs (Aleena Masood 56*, Gull Feroza 41) beat QUETTA 104-9, 20 overs (Dua Majid 23, Saima Malik 23; Tasmia Rubab 2-17) by 9 wickets.