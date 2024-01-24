LESCO recovers over Rs 2.08b from 71,413 defaulters in 131 days

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in col­laboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recov­ered more than Rs 2.08 billion from 71,413 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikh­upura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during 131 days of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that during the 131 days, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Za­far Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recov­ered outstanding dues of Rs 283.30 million from 10,030 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 505.69 million from 9,305 defaulters in Eastern Circle re­spectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Dis­posal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 271.03 million from 8,047 de­faulters in Central Circle and Rs 114.84 million from 4,130 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muham­mad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 174.69 million from 6,398 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 310.49 million from 8,743 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 130.79 million from 11,356 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 295.25 million from 13,404 de­faulters in Kasur Circle.

On the 131st day of the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recov­ery) recovered more than Rs 16.52 million from 548 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstand­ing dues of Rs 3.09 million from 83 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 3.34 million from 64 default­ers in Eastern Circle; Rs 2.36 million.