Wednesday, January 24, 2024
LHC adjourns Parvez Elahi’s bail petition till Jan 31

January 24, 2024
LAHORE   -   The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a post-arrest bail petition filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Ela­hi in Punjab Assembly illegal appointments case till Janu­ary 31. The court adjourned the matter after a law of­ficer sought time, submit­ting that prosecutor gener­al Punjab was attending the matter but he was not pres­ent at the moment. The sin­gle bench comprising Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by Parvez Ela­hi. The Anti-Corruption Es­tablishment Punjab had reg­istered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful ap­pointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candi­dates were denied positions while those who had not tak­en exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that Parvez Elahi misused his authority, influencing appointments af­ter receiving bribes.

