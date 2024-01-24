LHC restores Imran’s pre-arrest bail in seven May 9 cases

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday restored the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in seven cases re­lated to May-9 violence.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Aalia Neelum, an­nounced the verdict while al­lowing a petition filed by the PTI founder against the dismissal of his pre-arrest bail in cases of May-9 violent protests, including an attack on Jinnah House, which also serves as the residence of Lahore’s corps commander.

During the proceedings, the PTI founder’s counsel argued before the bench that his client used to appear in the an­ti-terrorism court (ATC) before his arrest in Toshakhana case and arguments had also been completed in some bail appli­cations. He submitted that the ATC dismissed the pre-arrest bail in the cases over non-prosecution whereas it should have decided the applications on merit. He submitted that the ATC should have summoned his client from jail in connection with the bail applications. He pleaded with the court to set aside the verdict of the ATC.

However, Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah opposed the plea, saying that the PTI founder was convicted and he was arrested as per law. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the petition.

The bench, after hearing arguments of the parties, re­served its verdict for a short while. Later, it announced the verdict and restored the pre-arrest bail of the PTI founder in the cases and directed the trial court to mark the attendance through video link and decide the applications. On August 11 last year, the ATC had dismissed the PTI founder’s bail appli­cations for non prosecution.