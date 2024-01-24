Wednesday, January 24, 2024
LRCA appoints experienced officials to oversee U-13, U-16 Cricket Tournaments

Our Staff Reporter
January 24, 2024
LAHORE   -  The Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) has en­hanced its leadership team with the appointment of for­mer PCB umpire Rana Sohail Manzoor as Chairman of the Umpires and Scorers Com­mittee and renowned cricket organizer Waqar ul Munir as Chairman of the Tournament Committee. 

These appointments are specific to the LRCA Under-13 and Under-16 Cricket Tour­naments. LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed expressed confidence in the new appointments, highlight­ing the extensive experience of both Rana Sohail Manzoor and Waqar ul Munir in their respective domains. He hopes their expertise will signifi­cantly contribute to the suc­cess and enrichment of the tournaments. 

Discussing the tournament structure, LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed re­vealed, “The Under-13 Tour­nament will witness the par­ticipation of five teams, while the Under-16 Tournament, scheduled later this month, will feature twelve teams. 

“These tournaments will serve as a platform for iden­tifying and nurturing young talent, with the standout performers set to represent the LRCA Regional Teams in the National Under-13 and Under-16 Tournaments next month,” he added.

