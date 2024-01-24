LRCA appoints experienced officials to oversee U-13, U-16 Cricket Tournaments

LAHORE - The Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) has enhanced its leadership team with the appointment of former PCB umpire Rana Sohail Manzoor as Chairman of the Umpires and Scorers Committee and renowned cricket organizer Waqar ul Munir as Chairman of the Tournament Committee.
These appointments are specific to the LRCA Under-13 and Under-16 Cricket Tournaments. LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed expressed confidence in the new appointments, highlighting the extensive experience of both Rana Sohail Manzoor and Waqar ul Munir in their respective domains. He hopes their expertise will significantly contribute to the success and enrichment of the tournaments.
Discussing the tournament structure, LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed revealed, “The Under-13 Tournament will witness the participation of five teams, while the Under-16 Tournament, scheduled later this month, will feature twelve teams.
“These tournaments will serve as a platform for identifying and nurturing young talent, with the standout performers set to represent the LRCA Regional Teams in the National Under-13 and Under-16 Tournaments next month,” he added.