Wednesday, January 24, 2024
LWMC launches cleanliness awareness campaign in schools

STAFF REPORT
January 24, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Lahore Waste Manage­ment Company (LWMC) has launched a comprehensive awareness campaign across all educational institutions in the city. Under the auspices of the LWMC Community Mo­bilization Wing, special clean­liness awareness activities were conducted last week in Samanabad and Aziz Bhatti Town. Students were actively engaged in waste picking and waste segregation training, with over 30 female students selected as ambassadors for the cleanliness aware­ness campaign. Students at Mubarak Public High School Band Road, Kashif Girls High School Band Road, and Sid­dique Khan High School Taj­pura received training in waste management. LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din appreciated the ac­tive involvement of the Com­munity Mobilization Wing in raising awareness about cleanliness. He urged citizens to adopt cleanliness hab­its and actively participate in keeping Lahore clean. To address cleanliness-related complaints, LWMC encour­ages the use of the helpline 1139 and social media, em­phasizing the collective re­sponsibility of citizens in maintaining a clean environ­ment.

