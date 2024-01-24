Wednesday, January 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Man deprived of cash at gunpoint

Agencies
January 24, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BUREWALA  -  A man was deprived of cash at gunpoint by two unidentified armed rob­bers at Vehari Bazaar on Tuesday. According to police sources, an employee of a private company namely Malik Mudasir was returning to the office after with­drawing Rs 686,500 from a bank situated at Vehari Bazaar. All of a sudden, two uniden­tified armed robbers intercepted him on the way. They held him hos­tage at gunpoint and snatched cash from him. The criminals also man­aged to escape safely from the scene.However, police concerned have started the investiga­tions into the incident, police sources added.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1705984533.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024