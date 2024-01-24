Man deprived of cash at gunpoint

BUREWALA - A man was deprived of cash at gunpoint by two unidentified armed rob­bers at Vehari Bazaar on Tuesday. According to police sources, an employee of a private company namely Malik Mudasir was returning to the office after with­drawing Rs 686,500 from a bank situated at Vehari Bazaar. All of a sudden, two uniden­tified armed robbers intercepted him on the way. They held him hos­tage at gunpoint and snatched cash from him. The criminals also man­aged to escape safely from the scene.However, police concerned have started the investiga­tions into the incident, police sources added.