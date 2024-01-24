Man ends life over unpaid bank loan in Kasur

KASUR - In a heartbreaking incident within the B Division area of Kasur, a 30/32-year-old man, Tanveer alias Toqeer, son of Shaukat Ali, committed suicide by hanging himself with a noose. The desperate act was reportedly driven by his inability to repay a loan obtained from a private bank near Morche Wali Mosque in the Bhasarpura area of Kasur. Upon receiving information about the tragic event, the B Division police station swiftly arrived at the scene, initiating a thorough investigation with the assis­tance of crime scene and PFSA teams. The authori­ties are following due process, taking action in ac­cordance with established rules and procedures.

TWO DIE AS TWO MOTORCYCLES COLLIDE WITH BUS NEAR KASUR

In a tragic incident on the outskirts of Kasur, two young lives were abruptly ended when two mo­torcycles collided with a speeding bus. Iftikhar, 18/19-year-old son of Mukhtar, and Ali Hamza, son of Allah Rakha, were returning from Manga Mandi on their respective motorcycles in the suburbs of Kasur, Phull Nagar. Both were riding on the wrong side when their motorcycles collided with a passenger bus near Ada Nathe Khalsa. The impact of the collision resulted in the immediate deaths of Iftikhar and Ali Hamza at the accident scene. The bus driver fled the spot, prompting the Phull Nagar police station to initiate an operation and take the passenger bus into custody.