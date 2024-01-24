Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif exonerated in provocative speech case

Web Desk
7:53 PM | January 24, 2024
An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday exonerated PML-N leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif and others in a provocative speech case.

ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal announced the verdict. The other accused were former MD PTV Sohail Ali and Director News PTV Rashid Baig.

The lawyers had concluded arguments on the pleas of exoneration in the court. They said that the case was registered with a delay of five days.


There was a provocative conversation on TV but the name of the TV channel in the case was not given. However, legal requirements were not followed while filing the case. 

Meanwhile, the counsel said that the plaintiff deviated from his statement and there was no witness in the case.

