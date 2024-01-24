Maryam, Aleem Khan get support from religious leaders

LAHORE - Scholars and religious circles have declared their unwavering support for Maryam Nawaz in NA-119 and Abdul Aleem Khan in PP-149, accord­ing to a communique issued by Iste­hkam-e-Pakistan Party’s media wing.

As per details, the In-charge of Ab­dul Aleem Khan’s election campaign, Shoaib Siddiqui, and Muslim League-N leader Khurram Rohail Asghar vis­ited Jamia Barkat ul Uloom, where a special meeting took place with reli­gious scholars, ulema, and mashaikh.

During the meeting, they ex­pressed complete confidence in Maryam Nawaz and Abdul Aleem Khan as candidates for the Na­tional and Provincial Assembly, respectively. The religious schol­ars prayed for the success of both Maryam Nawaz and Abdul Aleem Khan. Addressing the gathering, they highlighted that a significant number of the religious community is fervently praying for the success of Abdul Aleem Khan, who has been actively involved in humanitarian services. They pointed to the thou­sands of people in PP-149 as a tes­tament to Abdul Aleem Khan’s 20 years of dedicated service.

Shoaib Siddiqui, the In-charge of Abdul Aleem Khan’s election cam­paign, and Khurram Rohail Asghar, a leader of the Muslim League-N, em­phasized that addressing the coun­try’s challenges and ensuring its stability is the most crucial require­ment at this time, leading to the uni­ty of the two parties. They affirmed that addressing the concerns of the constituents in NA-119 and PP-149 will be their top priority. Shoaib Sid­diqui and Khurram Rohail Asghar expressed gratitude to the ulema and mashaikh for their wholeheart­ed support in the elections.