Maryam, Aleem Khan get support from religious leaders

LAHORE - Scholars and religious circles have declared their unwavering support for Maryam Nawaz in NA-119 and Abdul Aleem Khan in PP-149, according to a communique issued by Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party’s media wing.
As per details, the In-charge of Abdul Aleem Khan’s election campaign, Shoaib Siddiqui, and Muslim League-N leader Khurram Rohail Asghar visited Jamia Barkat ul Uloom, where a special meeting took place with religious scholars, ulema, and mashaikh.
During the meeting, they expressed complete confidence in Maryam Nawaz and Abdul Aleem Khan as candidates for the National and Provincial Assembly, respectively. The religious scholars prayed for the success of both Maryam Nawaz and Abdul Aleem Khan. Addressing the gathering, they highlighted that a significant number of the religious community is fervently praying for the success of Abdul Aleem Khan, who has been actively involved in humanitarian services. They pointed to the thousands of people in PP-149 as a testament to Abdul Aleem Khan’s 20 years of dedicated service.
Shoaib Siddiqui, the In-charge of Abdul Aleem Khan’s election campaign, and Khurram Rohail Asghar, a leader of the Muslim League-N, emphasized that addressing the country’s challenges and ensuring its stability is the most crucial requirement at this time, leading to the unity of the two parties. They affirmed that addressing the concerns of the constituents in NA-119 and PP-149 will be their top priority. Shoaib Siddiqui and Khurram Rohail Asghar expressed gratitude to the ulema and mashaikh for their wholehearted support in the elections.