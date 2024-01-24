Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Mid-Career Management Course delegation visits LDA

Our Staff Reporter
January 24, 2024
LAHORE  -  A delegation from the 39th batch of the Mid-Ca­reer Management Course at the National Institute of Management visited the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) office here on Tuesday. The del­egates explored One Window Cell and received a detailed briefing by Director Rafia Nazir who pro­vided insights into the operational aspects.

She said that the One Window Cell, operating under the Ease of Doing Business initiative, is digitally transforming over ten schemes, with the remaining schemes currently in progress.

The delegation was briefed by Additional DG Headquarters, Dr. Mujtaba Arfat, on various sections of the LDA’s ongoing initiatives, town planning, and metropolitan planning in Lahore. The One Window Cell is actively facilitating pri­vate sector-style services for investors through its mobile app, LDA @Doorstep, and imple­menting numerous reforms.

Our Staff Reporter

