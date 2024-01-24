More Brits in Pakistan can now vote in the UK: BHC

ISLAMABAD - British citizens residing in Pakistan can now ex­ercise their right to vote in UK general elections without previous 15-year time limit of living out­side the UK. A recent change in UK law has made it possible for British expatriates living abroad to register for voting in UK parliamentary elections, marking a significant shift in electoral eligibility.

The British High Commission in Islamabad is ac­tively supporting the awareness-raising campaign led by the UK’s Electoral Commission to inform Brit­ish residents in Pakistan about their newly gained voting rights. The Electoral Commission, an inde­pendent and impartial organization overseeing UK elections, is encouraging eligible citizens to check their eligibility and register online at www.gov.uk/registertovote. Under the updated law, individuals who have lived in or been registered to vote in the UK can now participate in UK Parliament elections. Registration, which takes only five minutes, requires confirmation of personal information every three years. Registered voters are also considered permis­sible donors to UK political parties and campaigners.

The spokesperson for the British High Commis­sion stated: “A change in UK law means that more British citizens living abroad are now eligible to vote in UK Parliament elections. It’s important that eligible people are made aware of the changes so that they can register to vote and cast a ballot when the time comes.” Applicants seeking to register will need to provide details about their last registered or resident address, and local authorities must verify their identity and past connection to the area. The application process is facilitated through the on­line portal www.gov.uk/registertovote, where in­dividuals can also apply to vote by post or proxy. The spokesperson added: “If you used to live in the UK or know anyone who did, let them know they may be able to have their say at the next UK general election. It only takes five minutes to register, and it can be done online at gov.uk/registertovote. It’s also now possible to apply online to vote by post or proxy.” This change is part of the UK Government’s Election Act, passed in 2022. The Electoral Com­mission, responsible for overseeing elections and regulating political finance in the UK, provides more information on its website, including contact details for relevant local councils for voters living overseas.