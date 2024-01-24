More than 1m individuals registered in HES during 2023 by Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD - The officials of Islamabad police have reg­istered more than one million individu­als in the Hotel Eye Software during the year 2023 in order to keep a vigil over suspecious elements and to arrest the proclaimed offenders, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday. Over 700 hotels, guest houses, and shelter homes in Is­lamabad are integrated with the online system of the Islamabad Capital Police, he added. He said, following the special direc­tives of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Safe City Islamabad is playing a crucial role in crime prevention, effective security, and organization in the federal capital, a pub­lic relations officer said. He said that the Hotel Eye Software is present in all police stations for the registration of individuals residing in hotels and guest houses. This software is working in a complete and efficient manner. Furthermore, with the help of this software, a total of 1,98,447 individual records were entered in the year 2022, while in 2023, the records of 10,60,168 individuals were registered. In this new system, suspicious individuals are apprehended by scrutinizing the reg­istered data, and their records are sent to the respective police stations for legal pro­ceedings. The Hotel Eye Software is not only effective in the registration of incom­ing individuals but also proves extremely useful in identifying elements involved in serious crimes. Islamabad Capital Police, through the Safe City cameras, is monitor­ing all internal and external routes of the city, high-security zones, important public places, and shopping centers. However, the city’s spatial monitoring is being car­ried out with the help of Safe City’s new drones. E-Challan tickets are being issued through Safe City cameras for vehicles and motorcycles without number plates. “Is­lamabad Capital Police is employing new technological means to maintain peace and security in the city, taking all mea­sures to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.”