Mortality rate of mothers during childbirth highest in Balochistan: Governor

Our Staff Reporter
January 24, 2024
QUETTA  -  Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Ka­kar said that it was misfortune that even in this advanced era, the mortality rate of mothers during childbirth was the highest in Balochistan as com­pared to other provinces of the country. 

He said that in this regard, all possible resources would be provided to the historic British-era Lady Dufferin Hospital (LDH) in Quetta so that its stan­dard performance could be further improved.

He expressed these views while talking to a dele­gation of Lady Dufferin Hospital led by former Sen­ator Roshan Khurshid Brocha at Governor House Quetta on Tuesday.

The governor said that the Lady Dufferin Hospi­tal in the centre of Quetta city has been providing continuous services for the last one hundred and thirty years, from which thousands of millions of patients have benefited in this long period.

It is the primary responsibility of the govern­ment to provide basic health facilities to all the citizens at their doorstep, he said and added that both public and private hospitals have very com­mendable services in this regard. 

Governor Balochistan while appreciating the services of Lady Dufferin Hospital Quetta said that the Hospital was an asset for Balochistan in the health sector and by ensuring the supply of mod­ern medical equipment, it could become an exem­plary hospital in the province.

