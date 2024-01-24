Murtaza Bhutto murder case: SHC adjourns hearing of appeals for 4 weeks

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of appeals against acquittal of police offi­cers in Murtaza Bhutto murder case for four weeks.

The court was approached by Zaulfiqar Ali Bhutto Junior son of Murtaza Bhutto for hearing of the murder case. Former police officers Shoaib Suddle, Rai Tahir and some other accused of the incident and lawyers appeared in the hearing of the high court appeal. It should be mentioned here that former president Asif Ali Zardari has not been made a party in the appeal.

Former police officer Rai Tahir’s lawyer plead­ed to the court that the Supreme Court has de­cided to hear the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto presidential reference after the election, this case should also be heard after the polls. Another former police officer Wajid Durrani’s counsel said that his cli­ent has been ailing and requested his permanent exemption from the court hearing. The bench issued notices to parties over the plea of Wajid Durrani. The court also given accused police offi­cer Rai Tahir and others exemption from hearing.

The lawyers of accused said that their clients will appear when the court demands their pres­ence. Former police chief Karachi, Shahid Hayat’s death certificate was also submitted to the court. The bench adjourned the case hearing for four weeks. Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto said that the arguments will be heard in the next hearing. Mir Murtaza Bhutto’s servant Noor Muhammad had filed appeal in the high court in year 2010 against acquittal of the accused.