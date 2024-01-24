NAB tightens noose around 1,500 individuals recruited in KP Info Dept's social media wing

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has reportedly tightened the noose around 1,500 people recruited in the Social Media Wing of the Information Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the PTI government's tenure.

According to a statement issued by the NAB, 23 of these employees are currently under investigation and will appear before the Bureau's office today (Wednesday) as part of an ongoing inquiry.

The statement adds that these employees have been working as content developers in the social media wing of KP's Information Department.

The NAB has summoned these 23 individuals along with the record before its investigation team.

Sources claim that the said 1,500 individuals were recruited in violation of the rules and regulations, adding that these irregular appointments cost a Rs280 million in terms of salaries and perks within the social media wing.