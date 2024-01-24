Naeem says Karachi has potential to decide political future of Pakistan

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the mega city has the potential to set the course of action in the political arena of Pakistan. The JI leader expressed these views while addressing a crowded press conference held at the Idara Noor-e-Haq — the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Tuesday. He was flanked by JI leaders Osama Razi, Munim Zaffar, Raja Arif Sultan, Saifuddin, Zahid Asakari and others.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that Karachi is consisted of 22 seats of the National Assembly and 47 seats of the provincial assembly. With the addition of reserved seats and six seats of the Senate, the total sum will be 96. The powerful 96 seat strong Karachi has the potential to decide the future course of action in politics, he said, describing it a decisive power in the Sindh Assembly as well as the National Assembly. He urged Karachiites not to divide their votes and there would be no reserved seats for independent candidates and their vote will serve the PDM parties. On the occasion, he announced that the JI is going to stage a power show in Bag-e-Jinnah on January 28. The convention will decide the political future in the mega city, he said, adding that JI Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq will be addressing the convention.
He further said that Sirajul Haq will also address multiple political gatherings on January 25. Talking about the issue of gas, he said, the city is facing an acute shortage of gas, we staged a sit-in in this regard outside the SSGCL headquarters in Karachi, as a result the SSGCL has notified a committee to address the problems, including overcharging and the party welcomes the development. He appealed to citizens to approach the JI to resolve their issue, particularly overbilling. The JI leader strongly condemned the caretaker government and the NEPRA (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) over the fresh 20-year lease to the K-Electric. He said it is nothing less than enmity to Karachi and Karachiites.
In the absence of a proper government, under a caretaker setup such a big deal is quite unlawful, he said and dubbed it a result of the nefarious nexus among the government, the NEPRA and the KE. We will challenge it, he announced. KE comes at top when it comes to line losses, expensive production of electricity and load-shedding, he said and highlighted that the KE is defaulter to the tune of Rs177 billion to WAPDA, Rs662 billion to NTDC, and Rs 52 billion to Karachiites, he said. JI will end the monopoly if comes to power, he added.
Commenting over a recent tragedy in the city, he urged the frustrated people not to kill their children and channelise their anger by becoming a part of the resistance against the ruling elite responsible for the prevailing situation. Talking about political maneuvering, he urged the establishment to take notice of political meandering on part of some elements within the state institutions. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the bond between the army and the people becomes weak when some elements take part in synthetically enlarging the size of some parties and cutting to size the others. He said that unfortunately it seems that some elements were pumping air in already ruptured political balloons. The parties who have been touching the height of unpopularity claim to clean sweep, some other claim that have been promised with 18 seats, he added. It would not be fair if elements in the establishment manipulate the electoral process in the favour of the parties involved in target killings, terrorism, extortion, and torching factories, he said.
People are already very frustrated due to lawlessness, poverty and joblessness, he said, adding that such measures would further discredit the entire electoral process, resulting in long lasting loss for the country and the people. He also reminded of the Election Commission of Pakistan that ensuring free and fair elections in the country was an obligation for her. There should be no political meandering and maneuvering in the name of so-called level playing field.