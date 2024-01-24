Naeem says Karachi has potential to decide political future of Pakistan

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the mega city has the potential to set the course of action in the political arena of Pakistan. The JI leader expressed these views while ad­dressing a crowded press confer­ence held at the Idara Noor-e-Haq — the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Tuesday. He was flanked by JI leaders Osama Razi, Munim Zaffar, Raja Arif Sultan, Saifuddin, Zahid Asakari and others.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Karachi is consisted of 22 seats of the National Assembly and 47 seats of the provincial as­sembly. With the addition of re­served seats and six seats of the Senate, the total sum will be 96. The powerful 96 seat strong Ka­rachi has the potential to decide the future course of action in poli­tics, he said, describing it a deci­sive power in the Sindh Assembly as well as the National Assembly. He urged Karachiites not to di­vide their votes and there would be no reserved seats for indepen­dent candidates and their vote will serve the PDM parties. On the occasion, he announced that the JI is going to stage a power show in Bag-e-Jinnah on January 28. The convention will decide the political future in the mega city, he said, adding that JI Paki­stan Ameer Sirajul Haq will be addressing the convention.

He further said that Sirajul Haq will also address multiple political gatherings on January 25. Talking about the issue of gas, he said, the city is facing an acute shortage of gas, we staged a sit-in in this regard outside the SSGCL head­quarters in Karachi, as a result the SSGCL has notified a committee to address the problems, includ­ing overcharging and the party welcomes the development. He appealed to citizens to approach the JI to resolve their issue, par­ticularly overbilling. The JI leader strongly condemned the care­taker government and the NEPRA (National Electric Power Regu­latory Authority) over the fresh 20-year lease to the K-Electric. He said it is nothing less than enmity to Karachi and Karachiites.

In the absence of a proper gov­ernment, under a caretaker set­up such a big deal is quite unlaw­ful, he said and dubbed it a result of the nefarious nexus among the government, the NEPRA and the KE. We will challenge it, he an­nounced. KE comes at top when it comes to line losses, expensive production of electricity and load-shedding, he said and high­lighted that the KE is defaulter to the tune of Rs177 billion to WAPDA, Rs662 billion to NTDC, and Rs 52 billion to Karachiites, he said. JI will end the monopoly if comes to power, he added.

Commenting over a recent tragedy in the city, he urged the frustrated people not to kill their children and channelise their anger by becoming a part of the resistance against the ruling elite responsible for the prevailing situation. Talking about political maneuvering, he urged the establishment to take notice of political meandering on part of some elements within the state institutions. Speak­ing on the occasion, he said that the bond between the army and the people becomes weak when some elements take part in synthetically enlarging the size of some parties and cut­ting to size the others. He said that unfortunately it seems that some elements were pumping air in already ruptured politi­cal balloons. The parties who have been touching the height of unpopularity claim to clean sweep, some other claim that have been promised with 18 seats, he added. It would not be fair if elements in the establish­ment manipulate the electoral process in the favour of the par­ties involved in target killings, terrorism, extortion, and torch­ing factories, he said.

People are already very frus­trated due to lawlessness, pover­ty and joblessness, he said, add­ing that such measures would further discredit the entire elec­toral process, resulting in long lasting loss for the country and the people. He also reminded of the Election Commission of Paki­stan that ensuring free and fair elections in the country was an obligation for her. There should be no political meandering and maneuvering in the name of so-called level playing field.