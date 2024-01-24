Navjot Singh Sidhu visits Kartarpur, calls for resolving issues on table

Indian cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has said issues should be resolve on table through negotiations as war is no solution to any problem.

During his visit to Kartarpur on Wednesday, he said innocent Palestinians’ genocide at the hand of Israeli force should immediately be stopped.

Responding a question, he said the Pakistanis’ hospitality could not be described in words as the Sikh community always enjoyed utmost respect and homage.

The Indian cricketer stated the objectives of the Kartarpur Corridor were yet to be achieved, keeping in view the trade potential between the two countries.

He said if more corridors were set up, the trade volume between the two countries could be enhanced to the tone of $37 billion which was standing at mere $2 billion.

“There should be peace, love and trade as people of both sides have many things in common including language, food, dress, culture and caste,” he concluded.