Nawaz promises to make Nankana Sahib a model city

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday asserted that Pakistan plunged into crises after he was unjustly removed as the prime minister on false charges.

Addressing a massive public gathering in Nankana Sahib, the former prime minister questioned why he was ousted on false charges when he had no enmity with anyone. "I was not an imported prime minister."



Nawaz further questioned why a prime minister, who played a key role in making Pakistan a nuclear power, found himself handcuffed, jailed and convicted. He deplored that five judges had deposed him from the PM’s Office for not taking a salary from his son.

The former premier wondered why the people of Pakistan faced distress after his removal, expressing his deep concern for their plight.



Nawaz stated that his heart would be at peace only if the people of Pakistan found relief from the prevailing crises of inflation, unemployment, energy shortfall and terrorism.

The venue of the PML-N rally reverberated with the chants of “Mian Saab, We love you. Mian Saab, We love you”, as the former three-time premier walked up to the stage.

Nawaz Sharif appreciated the enthusiasm of the party workers, supporters and constituents, saying that he had never seen such a sight on a very cold day.

"Today, I have come to Nankana Sahib via the Lahore-Nankana Sahib motorway for the first time," he told the gathering, adding that his party had constructed this motorway, connecting Multan and extending towards Sukkur, in 2017.

Nawaz said that motorways would have reached Sukkur and Karachi from Multan during his tenure as the prime minister, but enemies of progress did not allow it.

The former three-time PM affirmed that his courage was unbroken even today, as he reminded the gathering that it was his former government that addressed the energy shortfall, restored peace in Karachi, made roti [bread] available at Rs4, and sugar for Rs50/kilo, provided jobs to young people and built motorways through Peshawar, Manshera and Karachi.



That said, the PML-N supremo expressed his dismay at the discontinuation of Pakistan’s journey towards progress and development following his ouster under a certain conspiracy.



Nawaz affirmed that he was not the type of person who would forget the promises made with the people or deceive them.

The former PM promised to make Nankana Sahib a model city upon coming into power in the next general elections. He assured the constituents that his party would construct hospitals and a college for boys and girls, build roads and make basic facilities available in Nankana Sahib. He also pledged a state-of-the-art cricket stadium for children.



Echoing similar sentiments, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz urged the constituents to put the stamp on the “tiger”, PML-N’s electoral symbol, on Feb 8.

Maryam prayed for the success of the PML-N in the Feb 8 elections in order for it to serve the masses assiduously.