Nawaz Sharif will lead Pakistan towards progress, prosperity: Shehbaz

AHMEDPUR SHARQIYA/LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said Tuesday that if Nawaz Sharif is elected to power, he will lead the country towards progress and prosperity.
Addressing a public gathering in Ahmedpur Sharqia, he emphasised Nawaz Sharif’s dedicated service to South Punjab during his tenures.
The former prime minister highlighted that PML-N, during its governments, constructed motorways, hospitals, road infrastructure, universities, and Danish Schools.
Shehbaz Sharif while reiterating party supremo Nawaz Sharif’s commitment to public service outlined plans for South Punjab’s development and addressed various issues. The PML-N leader expressed his vision for a revitalised South Punjab under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. Shehbaz Sharif emphasised that Nawaz Sharif’s past contributions to public service and outlined a plan for continued development.
Shehbaz promised to prioritise the region’s challenges if the PML-N secures the government. He expressed confidence that giving his party a chance would lead to significant solutions for South Punjab.
The PML-N president laid out a comprehensive plan, envisioning an engineering university in Bahawalpur and the elevation of Ahmedpur Sharqia to district status under Nawaz Sharif’s fourth term as prime minister. Additionally, he emphasised the introduction of modern transportation in Bahawalpur and initiatives to empower the youth with skills for dignified employment.
Shehbaz Sharif also underscored the importance of healthcare by committing to establish a high-quality hospital in Ahmedpur Sharqia. He reminisced about the PML-N era, where roads were constructed, the first university in Bahawalpur was built, and medicines were provided free of cost in hospitals.
Addressing farmers’ concerns, he assured that if elected, the PML-N government would offer subsidies to support struggling farmers, fostering agricultural prosperity in the region.
Sharif expressed a commitment to continue Nawaz Sharif’s legacy, promising to build a Danish school in a South Punjab tehsil if given another opportunity. He emphasized the historical significance of the first university in Bahawalpur, the provision of free medicines in hospitals, and pledged to reintroduce subsidies for struggling farmers, ensuring prosperity in the agricultural sector.
Accompanied by his daughter Maryam Nawaz, the supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N Mian Nawaz Sharif Tuesday led an election rally in his Lahore constituency, NA-130, marking a significant contribution to the party’s mass mobilization campaign leading up to the elections.
It was after several years that Nawaz Sharif visited his constituency. He was not allowed to participate in the 2018 general elections due to his disqualification by the Supreme Court in 2017. Throughout the rally that commenced from Lahore’s renowned Taxali Chowk in the walled city, he received a warm welcome from his supporters at every stop.
During the journey, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz took a pause to indulge in traditional delicacies, including Namak Paray and Samosas. Also, the PML-N supporters brought two live tigers in line with the party’s election symbol. However, Mian Nawaz Sharif intervened, instructing them to remove the tigers, citing concerns for animal rights.
A notable aspect of his extensive mass mobilisation campaign was Mian Nawaz Sharif’s decision not to address the party workers at any juncture during his journey through the constituency. Maryam Nawaz also refrained from speaking on this particular occasion.
This constituency encompasses some of Lahore’s oldest neighborhoods, including areas around the shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri, a prominent Sufi saint from the 11th century.
NA-130 has historically been a stronghold for the PML-N, covering localities such as Data Darbar, Sant Nagar, Temple Road, Mazang, and the adjoining areas of Mall Road up to Charing Cross.
Dr. Yasmin Rashid of the PTI stands as the main rival for the PML-N in this constituency, having been defeated by Mian Nawaz Sharif in the 2013 general elections with a substantial margin of around 40,000 votes. Although she posed a tough challenge to Begum Kalsoon Nawaz in the 2017 by-elections and later to Waheed Alam in the 2018 general elections, she narrowly lost both contests. In the current election, Dr. Yasmin Rashid is running from jail without the PTI’s election symbol “Bat.”
Other candidates in the running from NA-130 include Iqbal Ahmad Khan of the PPP, Sufi Khaleequr Rehman Butt of JI, and Khurram Riaz of TLP, but they are considered less likely to pose a significant threat to Mian Nawaz Sharif.
The rally, initiated by Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, commenced from Taxali Chowk, where the party candidate Bilal Yasin welcomed the workers with enthusiasm, showering them with flowers. The PML-N leaders proceeded to Mohini Road in Data Darbar, where they were warmly received by party supporters, acknowledging their slogans.
As the rally progressed and reached Bilalganj Chowk, a vibrant display of fireworks captivated the surroundings. The procession continued through Amin Park, Makkah Road, Kasurpura Chowk, Khokhar Town, Mulan Bakhsh Chowk, and other areas, with a large number of party workers accompanying Mian Nawaz Sharif’s car. The rally navigated through various bazaars, concluding at Kachehri Chowk on Lower Mall.
Separately, Mian Nawaz Sharif will visit Nankana Sahib on Wednesday (Today) and address a public rally at the Hockey Stadium there. Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif will also accompany her father. During his anticipated speech to the supporters, Nawaz Sharif will delve into the topic of Pakistan’s economic self-reliance and outline the agenda to liberate the people from the clutches of inflation.