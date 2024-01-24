Nawaz Sharif will lead Pakistan towards progress, prosperity: Shehbaz

AHMEDPUR SHARQIYA/LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said Tuesday that if Nawaz Sharif is elected to power, he will lead the country towards prog­ress and prosperity.

Addressing a public gathering in Ahmedpur Sharqia, he emphasised Nawaz Sharif’s dedicat­ed service to South Pun­jab during his tenures.

The former prime minister highlighted that PML-N, during its governments, con­structed motorways, hospitals, road infra­structure, universities, and Danish Schools.

Shehbaz Sharif while reiterating party su­premo Nawaz Sharif’s commitment to public service outlined plans for South Punjab’s development and ad­dressed various issues. The PML-N leader ex­pressed his vision for a revitalised South Pun­jab under the leader­ship of Nawaz Sharif. Shehbaz Sharif empha­sised that Nawaz Shar­if’s past contributions to public service and outlined a plan for con­tinued development.

Shehbaz promised to prioritise the region’s challenges if the PML-N secures the govern­ment. He expressed confidence that giving his party a chance would lead to significant solu­tions for South Punjab.

The PML-N president laid out a comprehensive plan, envision­ing an engineering university in Bahawalpur and the elevation of Ahmedpur Sharqia to dis­trict status under Nawaz Sharif’s fourth term as prime minister. Additionally, he emphasised the introduction of modern trans­portation in Bahawalpur and ini­tiatives to empower the youth with skills for dignified employ­ment.

Shehbaz Sharif also under­scored the importance of health­care by committing to establish a high-quality hospital in Ahmed­pur Sharqia. He reminisced about the PML-N era, where roads were constructed, the first university in Bahawalpur was built, and medicines were pro­vided free of cost in hospitals.

Addressing farmers’ concerns, he assured that if elected, the PML-N government would offer subsidies to support struggling farmers, fostering agricultural prosperity in the region.

Sharif expressed a commit­ment to continue Nawaz Sharif’s legacy, promising to build a Dan­ish school in a South Punjab te­hsil if given another opportuni­ty. He emphasized the historical significance of the first universi­ty in Bahawalpur, the provision of free medicines in hospitals, and pledged to reintroduce sub­sidies for struggling farmers, en­suring prosperity in the agricul­tural sector.

Accompanied by his daugh­ter Maryam Nawaz, the supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N Mian Nawaz Sharif Tuesday led an election rally in his Lahore constituency, NA-130, marking a significant contribu­tion to the party’s mass mobili­zation campaign leading up to the elections.

It was after several years that Nawaz Sharif visited his constit­uency. He was not allowed to participate in the 2018 gener­al elections due to his disqual­ification by the Supreme Court in 2017. Throughout the rally that commenced from Lahore’s renowned Taxali Chowk in the walled city, he received a warm welcome from his supporters at every stop.

During the journey, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz took a pause to indulge in tradition­al delicacies, including Namak Paray and Samosas. Also, the PML-N supporters brought two live tigers in line with the par­ty’s election symbol. However, Mian Nawaz Sharif intervened, instructing them to remove the tigers, citing concerns for animal rights.

A notable aspect of his exten­sive mass mobilisation campaign was Mian Nawaz Sharif’s deci­sion not to address the party workers at any juncture during his journey through the constit­uency. Maryam Nawaz also re­frained from speaking on this particular occasion.

This constituency encom­passes some of Lahore’s oldest neighborhoods, including areas around the shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri, a prominent Sufi saint from the 11th century.

NA-130 has historically been a stronghold for the PML-N, cover­ing localities such as Data Dar­bar, Sant Nagar, Temple Road, Mazang, and the adjoining areas of Mall Road up to Charing Cross.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid of the PTI stands as the main rival for the PML-N in this constituency, having been defeated by Mian Nawaz Sharif in the 2013 general elections with a substantial mar­gin of around 40,000 votes. Al­though she posed a tough chal­lenge to Begum Kalsoon Nawaz in the 2017 by-elections and lat­er to Waheed Alam in the 2018 general elections, she narrow­ly lost both contests. In the cur­rent election, Dr. Yasmin Rashid is running from jail without the PTI’s election symbol “Bat.”

Other candidates in the run­ning from NA-130 include Iqbal Ahmad Khan of the PPP, Sufi Khaleequr Rehman Butt of JI, and Khurram Riaz of TLP, but they are considered less likely to pose a significant threat to Mian Nawaz Sharif.

The rally, initiated by Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, commenced from Tax­ali Chowk, where the party can­didate Bilal Yasin welcomed the workers with enthusiasm, show­ering them with flowers. The PML-N leaders proceeded to Mo­hini Road in Data Darbar, where they were warmly received by party supporters, acknowledg­ing their slogans.

As the rally progressed and reached Bilalganj Chowk, a vi­brant display of fireworks capti­vated the surroundings. The pro­cession continued through Amin Park, Makkah Road, Kasurpu­ra Chowk, Khokhar Town, Mu­lan Bakhsh Chowk, and other ar­eas, with a large number of party workers accompanying Mian Nawaz Sharif’s car. The rally nav­igated through various bazaars, concluding at Kachehri Chowk on Lower Mall.

Separately, Mian Nawaz Shar­if will visit Nankana Sahib on Wednesday (Today) and address a public rally at the Hockey Stadi­um there. Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif will also accom­pany her father. During his an­ticipated speech to the support­ers, Nawaz Sharif will delve into the topic of Pakistan’s econom­ic self-reliance and outline the agenda to liberate the people from the clutches of inflation.