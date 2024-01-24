NCSW holds workshop on child marriages

PESHAWAR - The National Commission on the Status of Women, with support from UNFPA, UNICEF, UN Women, and UK-Aid, organized a provincial-level consultation workshop on preventing child marriage at a local ho­tel. The event witnessed the participation of Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser, the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Women’s Empowerment.

Addressing the workshop, Minister Irshad Qaiser highlighted the longstanding issue of child marriag­es. The caretaker government is actively working to prevent such marriages, aiming to provide a legisla­tive roadmap on the minimum age for the next elect­ed government. Projects for children’s welfare, in­cluding the extension of Child Protection Units to more districts, are already in progress.

Chairperson Nelofar Bakhtiar of the National Com­mission on the Status of Women emphasized the need to address the age of marriage discrepancy in the country. Efforts are underway to amend laws, involving consultation with the Islamic Ideological Council. Early marriages, particularly affecting girls’ education and health, were stressed as a societal tragedy. Increased awareness about proposed bills is a part of the ongoing initiatives.

During the workshop, the Chief Child Protection Unit, Ejaz Khan, discussed the multifaceted approach towards early marriages. More than twenty Islamic countries have set a minimum age limit for marriage, and efforts are being made to enforce it in the prov­ince. The mandatory requirement of a National Iden­tity Card at the time of marriage is being considered. Additionally, the campaign against beggars is part of the broader Khushal Pakhtunkhwa program.

Secretary Imran Ali and other speakers addressed the workshop, shedding light on the problems and disadvantages of early marriages.