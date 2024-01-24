OIC blasts Indian govt for building temple at Babri mosque site

ISLAMABAD - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a representative body of 57 Muslim countries, has blasted Indian government for the construction of a Hindu temple after the demolition of a revered Muslim historical mosque and said it’s not only a grave travesty against the Muslims in India but also manifests the blatant Islamophobic and An­ti-Muslim policies of the Indian government.

In a statement issued from the OIC Secretari­at Jeddah, the OIC said that opening of the tem­ple would also embolden the Hindutva-driven extremists in India to perpetuate their tactics of disenfranchising, dispossessing, and marginaliz­ing the Muslims in India.

It said the ‘Ram Temple’ has been built on the site of the centuries-old Babri Mosque which was demolished by a mob of radical Hindu zealots in 1992. The OIC said instead of condemning the Is­lamophobic incident and compensating the Indian Muslims for the desecration of their place of wor­ship and for hurting their religious sentiments, the Indian Supreme Court in its 2019 decision had al­lotted the entire land for the construction of the Ram Temple. “The fact that the Indian govern­ment laid the foundation stone for the construc­tion of the Ram Mandir on 5 August 2020, the first anniversary of India’s illegal actions in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir further re­flected the systematic attempts by India to rewrite history by obliterating all vestiges of Islamic cul­ture and tradition” the statement said.