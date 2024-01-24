OIC blasts Indian govt for building temple at Babri mosque site

ISLAMABAD - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a representative body of 57 Muslim countries, has blasted Indian government for the construction of a Hindu temple after the demolition of a revered Muslim historical mosque and said it’s not only a grave travesty against the Muslims in India but also manifests the blatant Islamophobic and Anti-Muslim policies of the Indian government.
In a statement issued from the OIC Secretariat Jeddah, the OIC said that opening of the temple would also embolden the Hindutva-driven extremists in India to perpetuate their tactics of disenfranchising, dispossessing, and marginalizing the Muslims in India.
It said the ‘Ram Temple’ has been built on the site of the centuries-old Babri Mosque which was demolished by a mob of radical Hindu zealots in 1992. The OIC said instead of condemning the Islamophobic incident and compensating the Indian Muslims for the desecration of their place of worship and for hurting their religious sentiments, the Indian Supreme Court in its 2019 decision had allotted the entire land for the construction of the Ram Temple. “The fact that the Indian government laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Mandir on 5 August 2020, the first anniversary of India’s illegal actions in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir further reflected the systematic attempts by India to rewrite history by obliterating all vestiges of Islamic culture and tradition” the statement said.