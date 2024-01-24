Wednesday, January 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

OIC blasts Indian govt for building temple at Babri mosque site

OIC blasts Indian govt for building temple at Babri mosque site
Our Staff Reporter
January 24, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a representative body of 57 Muslim countries, has blasted Indian government for the construction of a Hindu temple after the demolition of a revered Muslim historical mosque and said it’s not only a grave travesty against the Muslims in India but also manifests the blatant Islamophobic and An­ti-Muslim policies of the Indian government. 

In a statement issued from the OIC Secretari­at Jeddah, the OIC said that opening of the tem­ple would also embolden the Hindutva-driven extremists in India to perpetuate their tactics of disenfranchising, dispossessing, and marginaliz­ing the Muslims in India. 

It said the ‘Ram Temple’ has been built on the site of the centuries-old Babri Mosque which was demolished by a mob of radical Hindu zealots in 1992. The OIC said instead of condemning the Is­lamophobic incident and compensating the Indian Muslims for the desecration of their place of wor­ship and for hurting their religious sentiments, the Indian Supreme Court in its 2019 decision had al­lotted the entire land for the construction of the Ram Temple. “The fact that the Indian govern­ment laid the foundation stone for the construc­tion of the Ram Mandir on 5 August 2020, the first anniversary of India’s illegal actions in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir further re­flected the systematic attempts by India to rewrite history by obliterating all vestiges of Islamic cul­ture and tradition” the statement said.

IHC records statements of record keepers of DC, Superintendent Central Jail Rwp

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1705984533.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024