Oil production starts from development well Sono-9 through use of cutting-edge tech

ISLAMABAD  -  Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) is actively pursuing its production enhancement roadmap. The company has shared that the development well Sono-9 in Sono Development & Production Lease (D&P.L) has been successfully tested, com­pleted, and brought into the production stream using OGDCL’s in-house expertise. The well was drilled to a depth of 2350 me­ters, targeting the hydrocarbon potential in the Upper Sand (1B) of the Lower Goru formation. OGDCL holds a 100% stake as the operator in Sono D&P.L. Sono-9 well is located in district Hyderabad, Sindh. 

It is pertinent to mention that Sono-9 is the first well to be directly completed with Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP) after due diligence through well logging and pres­sure testing. During testing, the well pro­duced 1850 BPD Oil. OGDCL is implement­ing cutting-edge artificial lifting technology of ESP, and seven wells have been equipped with the ESP technology, resulting in a note­worthy improvement in production levels.

