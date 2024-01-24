Orange line solar power conversion underway

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim has said that the initiative to convert the Or­ange Line Metro Train to solar power is actively underway and making swift progress. In a statement on Tuesday, he explained that following the Energy Department’s recom­mendation, discussions with NESPAK (National Engineering Services Pakistan) are in their concluding phase. Upon final­izing the agreement with NE­SPAK, the study is expected to wrap up within three months, paving the way for the com­mencement of the solarization project. Ibrahim Hasan Murad further stated that solar pan­els would be deployed at the Orange Train’s depots, stabling yards, and stations. Solar grid stations are being set both the stabling yard and Orange Train depot. He emphasized that not only the Orange Train but also the associated stations would transition to solar energy.