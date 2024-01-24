Oscars 2024: Barbie’s Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie miss key nominations

LOS VEGAS - Box office smash Barbie has re­ceived eight Oscar nominations, but its star Margot Robbie and di­rector Greta Gerwig were snubbed in some major categories. Gerwig missed out on being recognised in best director, but a nomination for Anatomy of a Fall’s Justine Triet meant the line-up was not entire­ly male. This is also the first year women have directed three best picture nominees. Oppenheimer scored the most nominations over­all, followed by Poor Things and Kill­ers of the Flower Moon. There were nods for Barbie’s star and director elsewhere - Gerwig was nominated for best adapted screenplay, while Robbie is recognised as a producer in the best picture line-up. Barbie’s best picture nod also means Gerwig is the first woman to direct three films which have been nominated for the top prize, following Lady Bird and Lit­tle Women. However, as Barbie was the highest-grossing film of 2023, taking $1.44bn (£1.14bn) worldwide, many expected Gerwig and Robbie to show up in the best director and best actress categories. While Rob­bie missed out on a best actress nod, her co-star America Ferrera scored a surprise supporting actress nomina­tion. Her co-star Ryan Gosling was nominated for best supporting actor, while a track he performs in the film, I’m Just Ken, was nominated for best original song. It will face competition from another song from the same film - What Was I Made For? by Bil­lie Eilish. Barbie’s other nominations are for production design and cos­tume design. But Oppenheimer led the field with 13 nominations. Chris­topher Nolan’s three-hour epic about theoretical physicist J Robert Oppen­heimer was acclaimed by critics and a huge success at the box office. Cil­lian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr were nominated for acting prizes, and Nolan for best director.

Poor Things, about an infant whose brain has been transplanted into the body of a grown woman, was the second most nominated film, with 11 nods. Killers of the Flower Moon, about an Osage tribe who are gradually murdered by white settlers who are after their oil, scored 10 nominations.