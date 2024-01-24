Pakistan actively collaborating with China for next stage of CPEC, caretaker PM says

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar stated on Wednesday that having achieved the first phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Pakistan is now benefiting from its early harvest projects while continuing engagement with China to execute the next phase.

In an interview with a Chinese news channel in Davos, where he attended the World Economic Forum, the prime minister said, “We have already completed CPEC’s first phase, and we are reaping the benefits of its early harvest projects. We are now entering the second phase, which requires more deliberations.”

Kakar emphasised that the second phase of CPEC required road and air connectivity around industrialisation projects. “Both sides are actively engaged, and we have developed extensive connectivity – roads, air, and other connectivity corridors. We are benefiting from the ecosystem of trade with each other,” he added.

When asked about his perspective on the Chinese economy, Kakar remarked, “I am always optimistic about it. With 1.5 billion consumers and 1.5 billion producers, how can you separate 1.5 billion people from the rest of the eight billion people? It has to remain connected.”

Kakar highlighted his government’s priorities, including economic revival, technological transformation, and taxation reforms. He said that Pakistan was positioned in the middle ground amidst the discourse between the Global North and South and other conflicts in the region.

On domestic matters, he emphasised the need for the government to earn more and spend less.

Kakar suggested that Pakistan should remain focussed on taking advantage of opportunities in the region, including the Belt and Road Initiative and the relocation of Chinese industries.

PM Kakar advocated for policies that encouraged businesses and provided them with electricity at competitive prices to produce goods for export to the international market.

He also mentioned the government's focus on special economic zones and the formulation of policies to attract foreign direct investment.

He also stressed the importance of bridging the divide between the Global South and North for mutual co-existence.

In response to a question about general elections in Pakistan, the prime minister expressed good wishes for the contestants and hoped they would include economic revival plans in their respective agendas.