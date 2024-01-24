Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Pakistan calls for concrete steps by UN to stop Israeli slaughter of people in Gaza

Web Desk
5:48 PM | January 24, 2024
International

Pakistan has called for concrete steps by the United Nations to stop the Israeli slaughter of people in Gaza saying a lasting end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only come through a two-state solution.  

Taking part in the debate on Middle East crisis at Security Council in New York, Pakistan permanent representative to the United Nations Munir Akram said Pakistan hopes the Security Council will be able to adopt a resolution demanding a complete cessation of hostilities, full access to humanitarian assistance for the besieged population of Gaza, and international protection for the Palestinian people.

