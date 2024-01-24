Pakistan to facilitate Chinese firms in field of smart city construction

BEIJING - Pakistan is actively promoting digitization and embracing new technologies and industries to foster comprehensive econom­ic and social development.

“The Pakistan Embassy in China will continue to provide comprehensive support and as­sistance to Chinese companies, including Beijing Urban Con­struction Intelligent Control (BUCIC), in facilitating the im­plementation of big data proj­ects in Pakistan and promoting cooperation between China and Pakistan in the field of smart city construction,” said Aslam Chaudhary, Economic Minister in Pakistan Embassy in Beijing. Aslam Chaudhary led a delega­tion to BUCIC to enhance bilat­eral cooperation in the field of digital city development.

During the visit, the del­egation toured BUCIC’s state-of-the-art facilities, which encompassed the Digital Ex­perience Center and the Urban Rail Transit Cloud Intelligent IoT Laboratory. They were highly impressed by the digi­tal transportation and smart city-related products, with a special focus on the integrated intelligent control center.

The integrated control center incorporates a range of facili­ties and functions, such as sta­tion control rooms, customer service centers, fire control rooms and ticket booths, con­tributing to intelligent opera­tion and maintenance, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday. Following the visit, both parties engaged in an in-depth discussion encompass­ing topics such as the upgrade and renovation of the railway system within Pakistan and the development of the Gwadar Port. Wang Linghong, the CEO of BUCIC, provided updates on the Gwadar New International Airport project undertaken by Beijing Urban Construction Group. “BUCIC serves as a cru­cial part of Beijing Urban Con­struction Group’s technology industrialization sector. With our technological advantages in cloud platforms, big data, and artificial intelligence, our com­pany is committed to providing professional and comprehen­sive services in digital transpor­tation and urban development for Pakistan, thereby facilitating Pakistan’s digital transforma­tion and upgrade.” Wang stated.

Meanwhile, a Chinese dele­gation led by Vice President of the China Association of Small and Medium Commercial En­terprises, Xu Xiang visited Lahore to explore business opportunities and strengthen economic ties between China and Pakistan. The delegation participated in the 3rd Paki­stan Engineering and Health­care Exhibition, ministerial meetings, B2B negotiations, and company visits. “The ex­hibition participation and face-to-face communication with Pakistani businesses al­lowed the companies to gain initial insights into the com­mercial environment, market demands, and industry gaps in Pakistan,” stated Xu Xiang. The participating companies gained fruitful results from this exploration, China Eco­nomic Net (CEN) reported.

Sang Junfeng, Chairman of Shandong Xinhai International Trade Company and director of the association, already had established trade relations with Pakistan a few years ago. This visit further reinforced his confidence in establish­ing factories in Pakistan. “The high and fluctuating fuel costs in Pakistan, coupled with se­vere air pollution in Lahore, a major industrial city, make it imperative to transform from oil-powered to electric trans­portation.” Sang Junfeng said that the company has already established a new energy com­pany in Pakistan and plans to complete the construction of a new factory within the year. The company aims to produce electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in Pakistan. Additionally, the second phase of the company’s photovoltaic energy storage project in Paki­stan will contribute to address­ing local electricity shortage.