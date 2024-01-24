Parvez Elahi approaches SC against rejection of nomination papers

Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi approached the Supreme Court against the rejection of nomination papers for the Feb 8 polls.

It was argued in the appeal that an objection was raised that shares in Lahore Modern Flour Mill were not made public. He said that the alleged flour mill is not only inactive but also no bank account was opened in its name.

It was said in the petition he could not be prevented from contesting the election based on this issue.

Elahi further stated in the petition that it is a settled principle that disqualification cannot be imposed on every undisclosed asset, the intention behind non-disclosure of an asset must be examined.

He declared that the total value of the shares attributed to him was Rs 24,850. It can't be called malice for me not to reveal such a small share, he added.