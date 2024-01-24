Ötzi the Iceman, a remarkably preserved mummy, emerged from the ice of the Ötz­tal Alps in 1991, providing an extraordi­nary window into the Neolithic era. Discovered by hikers near the Austrian-Italian border, Ötzi dates back to around 3,300 BCE. His frozen state, cou­pled with a plethora of artifacts, sheds light on an­cient life, tools, and clothing. Ötzi’s tattoos and well-preserved possessions, including a copper axe and a bearskin cap, offer insights into early European culture. Scientists have unraveled details about his health, diet, and cause of death (an arrow wound). Ötzi’s legacy extends beyond archaeology, captivat­ing the world with a frozen glimpse into the past.