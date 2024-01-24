PML-N to end inflation if voted to power: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has pledged to end inflation in the country if her party is voted to power.

Addressing a public meeting in Nankana Sahib, she said she has come here for the first time while also being grateful to people who gathered despite the inclemency of the weather.

She added that Nawaz Sharif would start the development projects in the area and the masses would be given relief under his visionary leadership.



The PML-N senior vice president highlighted that the party has no competitor in the political arena as its works would speak for themselves.

"The PML-N supremo has been dethroned many times but he has made a comeback every time with the support of the people," she added.

The PML-N chief organiser said only Nawaz shairf is the true son of soil while also urging the people to give enough votes to him so that he has not to seek the support from anyone.