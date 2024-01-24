Pneumonia claims 12 more lives in Punjab during 24 hours

ISLAMABAD - Pneumonia in the Punjab region contin­ued to claim lives as 12 more children died of the disease during the past 24 hours, according to provincial health de­partment. The children who succumbed to pneumonia during this period was aged between two months and 12 years, private news channels reported on Tuesday. There have been 491 cases of pneumonia was reported in Punjab during the past 24 hours, whereas in La­hore, 230 children have been confirmed with the disease during the same period. The total number of children who have suffered from the disease in Punjab this year has reached 194, while in Lahore, 45 children have been affected by the disease so far this year. Pneumonia, an infection causing inflammation in the air sacs of the lungs, has manifested as a se­rious health concern.