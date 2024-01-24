POL import bill declines by 13.78pc

ISLAMABAD - The imports of the overall petroleum group contracted by 13.78 per cent during the first six months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) compared to the corresponding period of the last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. The total imports of the petroleum group during July-December (2023-24) stood at $ 8,005.784 million against the imports of $9,285.522 million during the same period of last year.
Among petroleum commodities, the import of petroleum products declined by 24 per cent, from $ 4,202.185 million last year to $3,193,849 million during the period under review. Likewise, the imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) declined by 4.96 per cent from $ 1,949.704 million last year to $1,852.996 million this year whereas petroleum crude dipped by 5.94 per cent from $2,776.186 million to $2,611.179 million. The import of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) went down by 2.69 per cent in the first six months of the current fiscal year and stood at $347.669 million compared to $357.267 in the corresponding period in 2022. Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the petroleum group imports witnessed a decrease of 2.11 per cent during December 2023 as compared to the same month of last year, from $1,585.252 million to $1,551.870 million. On a month-on-month basis, the petroleum imports into the country increased by 8.91 per cent during December 2023, compared to the imports of $1,424.903 million in November 2023, according to the PBS data.
GOLD IMPORTS FALL BY 6.02PC TO $13.5M IN 1ST HALF
The imports of gold decreased by 6.02 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. The gold imports during the July-December (2023-24) were recorded at $13.562 million as compared to the imports of $14.431 million during July-December (2022-23), according to PBS data. In terms of quantity, Pakistan imported 240 kilograms of gold during the period under review as compared to the imports of 239 kilograms last year, showing increase of 0.54 percent.
On year-on-year basis, the gold imports decreased by 76.06 percent in December as compared to the same month of last year. The gold imports during December 2023 were recorded at $0.780 compared to imports of $3.259 million. In terms of quantity, the gold imports declined by 75 percent to 12 kilograms in December 2023 as compared to the imports of 48 kilogram during December 2022 2023. On month-on-month basis, the gold imports during December 2023 decreased by 79.99 percent when compared to the imports of $3.899 million in November 2023. In terms of quantity, the gold imports declined by 80 percent when compared to the imports of 60 kilogram during November 2023.