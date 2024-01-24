Wednesday, January 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest 9 kite sellers with over 1200 kites, string rolls

APP
January 24, 2024
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI   -   Rawal­pindi District Police on the directives of a City Police Of­ficer, Rawalpindi are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to arrest nine kite sellers on recovery of over 1200 kites and kite fly­ing string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday. 

He informed, that Taxila police arrested a kite seller namely Owais and recovered 1000 kites and four kite fly­ing string rolls. Race Course police conducted a raid and netted Alam, Afzal and Dilbar on recovery of 115 kites and string rolls while Westridge police rounded up four ac­cused, Aziz, Abdul Wahab, Mozan and Taimoor and re­covered 37 kites and string rolls from their possession. 

Mandra police also arrest­ed Kaleem for having 85 kites and string rolls. Divisional Superintendents of Police di­rected the police teams to ac­celerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

Families of police martyrs get plots

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1705984533.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024