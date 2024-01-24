Police arrest 9 kite sellers with over 1200 kites, string rolls

RAWALPINDI - Rawal­pindi District Police on the directives of a City Police Of­ficer, Rawalpindi are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to arrest nine kite sellers on recovery of over 1200 kites and kite fly­ing string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed, that Taxila police arrested a kite seller namely Owais and recovered 1000 kites and four kite fly­ing string rolls. Race Course police conducted a raid and netted Alam, Afzal and Dilbar on recovery of 115 kites and string rolls while Westridge police rounded up four ac­cused, Aziz, Abdul Wahab, Mozan and Taimoor and re­covered 37 kites and string rolls from their possession.

Mandra police also arrest­ed Kaleem for having 85 kites and string rolls. Divisional Superintendents of Police di­rected the police teams to ac­celerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.