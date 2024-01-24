Police devise security plan for general elections

LAHORE - The Lahore police have devised a comprehensive security plan to ensure smooth proceedings of the upcoming General Elec­tions 2024. Over 30,000 officers and officials will be deputed at 4,354 polling stations across the provincial capital. According to available data, a substantial electorate of 6,858,095 voters, comprising 3,636,253 males and 3,221,842 females, is expected to exercise their voting rights in Lahore. More than 4,000 female police personnel will be actively engaged in security duties on the polling day. Additionally, reserve force personnel will stand ready to assist the Lahore Police, while vigilance teams will conduct thor­ough monitoring of security ar­rangements on election day.

Meanwhile, Attock Police have foiled an attempt to smuggle a huge quantity of arms and ammu­nition and arrested a member of an inter-provincial gang of arms smugglers at the Attock Khurd check post on Tuesday.

According to a police spokes­man, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector Khanzada Sheroze, act­ing on a tip-off, intercepted

a car on GT road coming from Peshawar and recovered a total of 21 pistols of 30-bore, 3 pistols of 9-MM, one Kalashnikov, and 720 bullets of different weapons from hidden compartments in the car.