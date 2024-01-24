Police foils terrorists’ infiltration bid in Punjab

Police on Wednesday foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists in the provincial border area of Punjab.

As per details, Inspector General (IG) Punjab Usman Anwar said in a video message that terrorists attempted to attack a check post in the provincial border area in Dera Ghazi Khan.

However, the police carried out prompt action and foiled the attempt by tracing the movement of terrorists with the help of thermal imaging.

IGP Usman Anwar stated that the intense firing from Punjab police pushed the terrorists back and thwarted their attack.

Earlier, Punjab Police and Safe City Authority conducted a joint operation and successfully apprehended a five-member dacoit gang from Lahore.

According to the reports, the Safe City monitoring team noticed five suspicious individuals roaming in Lahore’s Defense area and instructed the ‘Defense A police’ to check these five suspects.

During the check, the police officials recovered Rs 8 million of cash and 14 iPhones from the possession of the bandits.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Arsalan Zahid stated that the police immediately took all five individuals in custody and started interrogation from the suspects.

The arrested suspects confessed to several incidents including snatching and robberies, however, a case has been registered against all five bandits, while the case has been processed for further investigation.