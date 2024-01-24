Police organise training workshops for election security

HYDERABAD - The Sanghar district police was conducting train­ing workshops for the personnel performing secu­rity duties in connection with upcoming general elections, and six centres were established across the district for two-day training sessions.

According to the details, as per the directives of IG Sindh Police, the training sessions of police per­sonnel have been organized to perform security duty in Sanghar district regarding “General Elec­tion 2024”.

In this regard, training centres have been es­tablished across the district under the supervi­sion of all SDPOs, in which experienced train­ers were providing training to police personnel about security duties. These centres were es­tablished in Sanjhoro, Jhol, Khipro, Shahdad­pur and Tandoadam talukas alongwith the Po­lice Line Sanghar. The purpose of the training was to create a sense of security in the people during the election, to ensure law and order, to ensure the safety of the polling staff and elec­tion materials.