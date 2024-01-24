Wednesday, January 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police organise training workshops for election security

Our Staff Reporter
January 24, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  The Sanghar district police was conducting train­ing workshops for the personnel performing secu­rity duties in connection with upcoming general elections, and six centres were established across the district for two-day training sessions.

According to the details, as per the directives of IG Sindh Police, the training sessions of police per­sonnel have been organized to perform security duty in Sanghar district regarding “General Elec­tion 2024”.

In this regard, training centres have been es­tablished across the district under the supervi­sion of all SDPOs, in which experienced train­ers were providing training to police personnel about security duties. These centres were es­tablished in Sanjhoro, Jhol, Khipro, Shahdad­pur and Tandoadam talukas alongwith the Po­lice Line Sanghar. The purpose of the training was to create a sense of security in the people during the election, to ensure law and order, to ensure the safety of the polling staff and elec­tion materials.

Pakistani student shines bright globally with Top Cambridge Award in Chemistry

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1705984533.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024