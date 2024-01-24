Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Policeman, two labourers martyred in DI Khan terror attacks

Agencies
January 24, 2024
DERA ISMAIL KHAN  -  Three people including two labourers and a po­liceman were martyred in different terrorist at­tacks on Abaa Shaheed police check post here on Tuesday. According to police, unknown militants attacked the Abaa Shaheed police checkpost in the wee hours. 

The policemen, on duty, noticed the movement of terrorists through the thermal camera and re­pelled the first attack. After the first attack, the terrorists fiercely attacked again which was retal­iated by the police. The exchange of fire remained continued for some time and then the terrorists managed to escape from the scene. 

When the search operation was launched in the morning, the dead bodies of a policeman and two labourers named Ashiq son of Sona, a resident of Sheru Kuhna and Qamar Zaman son of Sulaiman, a resident of Kahawar were found there.

While two other labourers also got injured who were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital by Rescue 1122 ambulances.

