Polish president pardons two jailed ex-lawmakers

Agencies
January 24, 2024
International, Newspaper

WARSAW  -  Polish President Andrzej Duda said Tuesday he had pardoned two jailed populist ex-lawmakers, whose arrest at his residence sparked a bitter po­litical row in the country.

In December, an appeals court ruled that Mari­usz Kaminski and Maciej Wasik should serve two years in prison for having overstepped their au­thority in a case dating back to 2007. 

Following the verdict, the pair were detained at the presidential palace in Warsaw, having sought refuge there at Duda’s invitation -- who now con­firmed he has granted them pardon. “The decision regarding the pardon has been issued. Both men are pardoned,” Duda said in a statement, adding that he was demanding their immediate release from prison. Both Kaminski and Wasik launched a hunger strike while in detention. Their arrest prompted the conservative president and his al­lied PiS party to accuse the new pro-EU authori­ties of alleged rule of law violations, and call Ka­minski and Wasik the first “political prisoners” in the country since the fall of Communism.

