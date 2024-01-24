PPP can steer Pakistan out of crises: Bilawal

CHINIOT/FAISALABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari said Tuesday that his party can steer Pakistan out of the pre­vailing crises.

Addressing a public gathering in Chiniot, he stated that the PPP has introduced a distinc­tive ten-point manifesto aimed at eradicating poverty and enhancing the people’s lifestyle.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also said that his party has jumped into the po­litical arena to weed out the politics of hatred and division of the masses.

He said, “We are not interested in aggravat­ing the political and eco­nomic situation while promoting political dif­ferences into political enmity. The PPP has never been involved in the politics of victimiza­tion rather we want to live and let others live.”

He said that the PPP had floated a unique manifesto of 10 points for eradication of pov­erty. He said that pro­vision of free electric­ity up to 300 units was the top priority the PPP after coming to power whereas the people be­longing to the low strata of life would also be fa­cilitated with 3 million houses along with their ownership rights.

He said that the PPP had initiated a program of 2 million houses for flood-stricken people in Sindh and such projects would also be launched in other parts of the coun­try. “The PPP will also in­crease the amount of Benazir Income Support Program while women would be provided with interest-free loans to start their own business. The PPP also planned to is­sue Kisan Cards for pro­viding direct subsidy to farmers on agriculture equipment whereas Youth Cards would be issued to the young generation and they would be facilitated with vocational training and employment oppor­tunities,” he added.