GUJAR KHAN - Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Speaker of the National Assembly and for­mer Prime Minister, expressed confidence in the Pakistan Peo­ples Party (PPP) and hinted at a stunning the rival political par­ties with results in Punjab during the upcoming general elections. During a press conference held in Sagri village of Gujar Khan, a PML-N aspirant for the PP-09 ticket, ex-chairman of Lodhran union council Muhammad Navid Bhatti, announced his uncondi­tional support for Mr. Ashraf, after he was denied candidature by the party. The NA speaker expressed his belief that the PPP would have a stronger chance of forming the government in the center after polls. According to the former premier, PPP Chair Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari is personally spear­heading the party’s campaign in Punjab and is also a candidate for NA-127 in Lahore. The former premier expressed confidence that the party’s performance in the upcoming elections would surpass that of previous ones. Ac­cording to him, the warm recep­tion organized by Lahore during Bhutto’s rally demonstrated the enduring faith that people have in the immortal ideology of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for Pakistan. According to the NA speaker, Bhutto-Zardari’s decision to run for the poll in La­hore was intended to bolster the unity of Pakistan. In response to a query about PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari’s desire to see his scion become the prime minister of the country, the PPP leader expressed that there has been a misconcep­tion about the former president. The leader emphasized that Zardari is a dedicated patriot and a visionary politician. “God will­ing, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be the next prime minister of the country,” he commented.

In response to the question regarding Bilawal’s criticism of PML-N leaders, such as Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, and the possibility of an alliance be­tween the two parties after the elections, Mr. Ashraf stated that each political party competes in the elections on its own and strives to secure enough seats to form a government. According to him, alliances are formed when one party is unable to secure enough seats to govern alone. He emphasized that parties can set aside their differences and come together for the greater good of the nation. He emphasized the importance of collaboration among political players to ad­dress the economic challenges faced by the country.