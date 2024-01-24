PSX stays bullish, gains 514 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) con­tinued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 514.81 points, a positive change of 0.81 percent, closing at 64,454.22 points against 63,939.41 points the previ­ous trading day. A total of 425,709,896 shares valu­ing Rs.24.995 billion were traded during the day as compared to 298,699,061 shares valuing Rs.12.515 bil­lion the last day. Some 354 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 209 of them recorded gains and 127 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 18 remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Oil and Gas Develop­ment with 52,947,125 shares at Rs.136.50 per share, Fauji Foods Ltd with 44,935,382 shares at Rs.10.92 per share and K-Electric Ltd with 28,442,175 shares at Rs.5.46 per share. Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maxi­mum increase of Rs.80.00 per share price, closing at Rs.8,350.00, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petro­leum Company Limited with a Rs.74.01 rise in its per share price to Rs.2,502.66. Sapphire Fibres Limited wit­nessed a maximum decrease of Rs.120.00 per share clos­ing at Rs.1,480.00, followed by Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs.34.89 de­cline to close at Rs.730.01.