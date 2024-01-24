PTC expresses deep concerns over sustainability of its business

ISLAMABAD - Representatives from PTC on Monday expressed deep concerns over the sustainability of its busi­ness as a result of inappropriate policy measures and the alarming rise in illicit trade.

The recent data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) Index, has highlighted a signifi­cant and concerning trend within the legitimate tobacco sector. Ac­cording to the latest statistics, the production of the legitimate to­bacco sector has fallen forty times more than the overall LSM Output during July ’23 to November ’23, however, the consumption of ciga­rettes has remained stagnant. This distressing trend underscores the adverse impact of policy decisions that have disproportionately af­fected the legitimate tobacco in­dustry. A comprehensive and bal­anced approach to ensure a level playing field for the legitimate tobacco sector is imperative to en­sure long term sustainability.

Despite the implementation of a Track & Trace System (TTS), ris­ing incidence of fake stamps be­ing affixed on counterfeit packs of leading cigarette brands was also a key issue shared by the repre­sentatives. “Around 850 million counterfeit cigarette sticks are currently being sold all across Pakistan including major metro cities like Karachi, Lahore, Islam­abad and Rawalpindi. This figure stands equivalent to 42.5 million packs featuring fake stamps, re­sulting in substantial loss of ap­proximately PKR 5.7 billion to Pakistan”, said Qasim Tariq, Senior Business Development Manager.

Rising counterfeit draws seri­ous questions on the efficacy of the much-lauded track and trace system which is yet to be imple­mented across local cigarette manufactures in Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK). The representatives urged the Law En­forcement Agencies (LEAs) with jurisdiction to conduct extensive enforcement at retail level against this rising menace.The represen­tatives also shared their concerns about a recent misleading report making rounds in the media per­taining to missed revenue collec­tion of the FBR. The claims made in the report, are not only false but also raise questions regarding the intentions behind publishing such a report. The report claims that the illicit sector is less than 10% across Pakistan. It is surpris­ing that this number goes against even what the FBR itself claims of illicit trade being more than 36.2% for the period in question.

Secondly, the report claimed that government revenue de­clined due to fiscal changes in the excise structure but stops short of revealing the complete picture. Between 2012 – 2016, the govern­ment switched to a 2-Tier struc­ture from a 3-Tier Structure which was implemented in Pakistan since 1992. This caused revenues to fall by more than 25% due to above inflation excise increase in 2015-16 and illicit trade hovered close to 50% of the market, as it is today. To curb the menace of illicit trade the government decided to re-introduce a 3-Tier system which not only increased rev­enues by more than 40% but also discouraged illicit cigarette trade.