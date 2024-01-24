PTI revises candidates in Gujar Khan again

GUJAR KHAN - In a surprise move, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) revised its candidates in Gujar Khan for the third time on Tuesday. According to the details, the PTI awarded its ticket for the NA-52 constitu­ency to Advocate Raja Tariq Aziz Bhatti and PP-09 ticket to Munir Ahmed. Earlier, the party had awarded its ticket for NA-52 to Raja Tariq Aziz Bhatti but had replaced him with Farrukh Si­yal; and the PP-09 ticket to Mr. Bhatti in place of Raja Waheed Qasim. After the development, Mr. Bhatti had announced that he would support Mr. Siyal but was illegible to contest for the PP-09 ticket after he had withdrawn the nomination papers for the provincial seat under the direc­tion of the party leadership.

In an interesting move on Tues­day, the party updated its ‘final’ list, in which Mr. Bhatti was again awarded a ticket to contest for the NA-52 seat against National Assembly Speaker and former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). In his video mes­sage, Mr. Bhatti said that the par­ty had replaced him with Mr. Siyal due to some technical and clerical mistakes, but the decision was revised in his favor on the direc­tions of PTI founder Imran Khan. It is pertinent to mention that Mr. Bhatti is the son of former Lahore High Court (LHC) judge and ex-PPP MNA, Justice Raja Abdul Aziz Bhatti, and the elder brother of PML-N candidate for PP-09 con­stituency, Raja Shaukat Aziz Bhat­ti. According to observers, the ri­valry between the two brothers would divide their vote bank, as Shaukat Bhatti has previously served as MPA while Tariq Bhatti is contesting his maiden election. The division of the vote bank of the Bhatti family is expected to damage the PML-N candidates for PP-09 and NA-52, Raja Jawaid Ikhlas, and prove beneficial for PPP stalwart Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. Quite interestingly, the former PTI MPA in PP-09, Chaudhry Sa­jid Mahmood has also announced that he will not participate in the upcoming elections. He has made the decision after being denied a PTI ticket for PP-09.

He was struggling to secure the PTI ticket despite the fact that he had announced to quit the party over the May 9 attacks in a press conference. On the other hand, a tough conception is expected in the PP-08 constit­uency of Gujar Khan, where ex-PTI MPA Chaudhry Javaid Kau­sar is undisputed candidate of the party. He is facing Chaudhry Iftikhar Warsi of the PML-N of his own clan and the scion of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Raja Khur­ram Perviaz, the PPP candidate.