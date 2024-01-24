Wednesday, January 24, 2024
PTI's Gohar says Pakistan cannot endure any more experiments

9:53 PM | January 24, 2024
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan stated on Wednesday that the country cannot endure any more experiments, and the decision made by the people on Feb 8 should be acceptable to all.

Addressing party workers in Buner, Gohar asserted that although the PTI had faced numerous injustices, he would request that all disputes come to an end, calling for a ceasefire.

The PTI leader pointed out that among the 175 political parties, the PTI conducted its intra-party elections in an efficient manner.

To prove his point, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had accepted the intra-party elections held by Maulana Fazlur Rehman's JUI-F in a 40x40 room and PPP’s intra-party elections held in Zardari's drawing room.

He argued that neither the PML-N nor the PPP conducted intra-party elections in any province. Both parties only held elections for four seats and those too were accepted as intra-party elections by the ECP, he added.

SC bars JUI candidate from contesting election from NA-252

The PTI chief questioned why the intra-party elections held by the PTI in a jam-packed assembly were not accepted.

Regarding the withdrawal of PTI’s electoral symbol, the “bat,” Gohar asserted that they would regain their lost symbol.

Gohar stated that the PTI has had complaints with the judiciary and state institutions, but the party had consistently trusted the judiciary.

Gohar stressed that the path of the people's voice should not be obstructed on the election-day. He also urged PTI workers to display patience and tolerance on Feb 8.

